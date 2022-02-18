StockMarketWire.com - Integrated veterinary services CVS said it was weighing up in next move to overturn the Competition and Markets Authority's findings that the acquisition of Quality Pet Care would substantial lessen competition.
The CMA has decided that the acquisition may have resulted in a substantial lessening of competition in five locations, namely Bristol, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Southampton and Warrington.
CVS acquired Quality Pet Care Ltd, a small group of first opinion practices trading as The Vet and operating from eight practice locations in the UK, in August 2021 for consideration of £20.4 million.
'We are naturally disappointed with this decision, and have good grounds for believing that it would ultimately be overturned should we commit to a phase two investigation,' the company said.
'We are reviewing the decision in detail before deciding on the most appropriate course of action. We will provide a further update to the market in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
