StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Premier African Minerals said drilling results supported its expectation of a probably resource increase at its Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Zimbabwe.
Bore hole ZDD035R, for instance, intersected 21.1 meters from 37.1 meters at an average grade of 1.23% Li2O and 920 Rb ppm.
'I am pleased to see that drill results are now starting to come in, and particularly that these results announced today are from an area not included in our initial resource estimates,' chief executive George Roach said.
'They do support our expectations of further discoveries and a probable increase in the mineral resource at Zulu.'
'At the same time, considerable work is focussed on refinement and upgrade of the resource. Further updates will follow.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
