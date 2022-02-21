StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Monday after Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on Ukraine, potentially de-escalating tensions.
At 0814, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 41.72 points, or 0.6%, at 7,555.34.
Respiratory disease focused Synairgen plummeted 94% to 11.12p after it recorded disappointing trial results for a potential Covid-19 treatment.
A phase-three trial of the treatment candidate SNG001 in patients hospitalised with Covid-19 did not meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints, the company said.
Aviation services group John Menzies rose 1.0% to 588.52p, having received a sweetened takeover bid from Agility subsidiary NAS.
The cash offer of 608p per share was higher than NAS's previous approaches of 510p and 460p.
Alcoholic beverages giant Diageo gained 0.6% to £36.8185 after it kicked off the third phase of its £4.5 billion share buyback.
Diago confirmed that it had already repurchased shares worth a combined £2.25 billion in the first two phases, which ended 31 January.
Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals firmed 2.3% to £38.72 as it reported 59% jump in first-half profit on the back of an 11% rise in sales.
Looking ahead, Dechra said momentum seen in the first half had continued into the second.
Shopping centre owner Hammerson added 1.7% to 37.68p on confirming media reports it was talks about a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres. Hammerson said the pricing under discussion was £120 million. Marketing consultancy Next Fifteen Communications fell 0.8% to £11.7604 after it confirmed media speculation that it was in talks to potentially acquire rival Engine UK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.