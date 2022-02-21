StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Monday after Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on Ukraine, potentially de-escalating tensions.

At 0814, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 41.72 points, or 0.6%, at 7,555.34.

Respiratory disease focused Synairgen plummeted 94% to 11.12p after it recorded disappointing trial results for a potential Covid-19 treatment.

A phase-three trial of the treatment candidate SNG001 in patients hospitalised with Covid-19 did not meet its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints, the company said.

Aviation services group John Menzies rose 1.0% to 588.52p, having received a sweetened takeover bid from Agility subsidiary NAS.

The cash offer of 608p per share was higher than NAS's previous approaches of 510p and 460p.

Alcoholic beverages giant Diageo gained 0.6% to £36.8185 after it kicked off the third phase of its £4.5 billion share buyback.

Diago confirmed that it had already repurchased shares worth a combined £2.25 billion in the first two phases, which ended 31 January.

Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals firmed 2.3% to £38.72 as it reported 59% jump in first-half profit on the back of an 11% rise in sales.

Looking ahead, Dechra said momentum seen in the first half had continued into the second.

Shopping centre owner Hammerson added 1.7% to 37.68p on confirming media reports it was talks about a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres. Hammerson said the pricing under discussion was £120 million. Marketing consultancy Next Fifteen Communications fell 0.8% to £11.7604 after it confirmed media speculation that it was in talks to potentially acquire rival Engine UK.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com