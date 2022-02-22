StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Petra Diamonds said its first-half profit fell due to foreign exchange movements, though its underlying earnings improved amid a rise in gem prices.
Net profit for the six months through December dropped to $49.1 million, down from $67.6 million year-on-year.
Adjusted net profit jumped to $66.4 million, up from $2.7 million, as revenue surged 49% to $264.7 million.
Petra Diamonds said sales were boosted by auctions of some exceptional stones, plus an 18% rise in diamond prices.
'Our strengthened operating platform and balance sheet coupled with the robust rough diamond market, sets us well for the second half of the year and we are well on track to meet 2022 financial year operational guidance,' chief executive Richard Duffy said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
